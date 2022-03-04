One of Mark Wahlberg’s many failed action movies reloads on streaming

Throughout the course of his career as an actor and producer, Mark Wahlberg has racked up two Academy Award nominations, three Golden Globe nods, and found himself shortlisted for eight Primetime Emmys, on top of the billions brought in by his filmography, so he clearly knows what he’s doing.

However, he still feels the need to lend his name to a string of relentlessly mediocre action movies, leaving the elephant graveyard of Wahlberg’s back catalogue littered with critical and commercial failures, oftentimes both.

There have admittedly been some successes along the way, but duds including The Corruptor, Max Payne, Mile 22, and Infinite are always hiding around the next corner, seeking to restore balance to the universe. Antoine Fuqua’s Shooter ranks among the most banal of Wahlberg’s starring vehicles, and yet it’s returned to prominence on streaming.

As per FlixPatrol, the forgotten would-be launchpad for a multi-film franchise is on the cusp of cracking the Top 20 most-watched list on iTunes, a full fifteen years after sinking without a trace at the box office. Wahlberg’s Sniper Bob Lee Swagger vanishes after leaving the military, but ends up brought back into the fold for the fabled ‘one last job’.

Of course, he ends up being framed and finds himself the subject of a massive manhunt, so he decides to take matters into his own hands and seek revenge. If an implausible and ineffectual actioner sounds right up your street, then feel free to join iTunes customers everywhere in taking the plunge on Shooter.