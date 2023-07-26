One of Marvel’s longest-held secrets revolves around the now almost decade-old Guardians of the Galaxy. However, even though this hidden treasure is still largely unknown to the general public, a select lucky few are indeed privy to it, according to James Gunn.

This all came to light via Gunn himself on his Threads account, which appears to have definitively become the new spot for cool cats to hang out as Twitter (or ‘X,’ nowadays) continues to make changes that are largely unfavorable to its user base. When a fan asked Gunn about that one “Easter egg in the first Guardians that no one had caught,” the director shot down the theory that it was Rocket’s identification number that the High Evolutionary designated to him.

So just what is this hidden Easter egg in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy that Gunn apparently alluded to “years ago” that nobody has discovered yet? It turns out, some people have cracked it but Gunn is still playing coy about the entire ordeal since those in the know are apparently in his orbit. As Gunn explained, “[P]eople in my life know it.”

Perhaps one day some diligent internet sleuths can ascertain what this hidden Easter egg is in the film that kicked off one of Marvel’s best trilogies. Until such a time, we can look forward to enjoying the otherwise Rocket backstory-heavy Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 when it drops on Disney Plus on Aug. 2. In case you’re yet to meet Rocket’s buddies Lylla, Teefs, and Floor – you’d best get the tissues ready.