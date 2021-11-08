One Of Nicolas Cage’s Worst Movies Is Inexplicably Popular On Netflix

Let’s not beat around the bush and pretend that Nicolas Cage hasn’t starred in his fair share of crap over the years, with most of it coming during the last decade, when he made it his mission statement to star in as many forgettable VOD action thrillers as possible.

All of them were a million miles away from being great cinema, but in most cases you could at least rely on the star to deliver a scene or two displaying the classic Cage Rage that’s turned him into a living, breathing, walking, talking meme, but there’s none of that to be found in 211.

Directed by the wonderfully-named York Shackleton, Cage leads the cast as Mike Chandler, a cop who finds himself outnumbered and outgunned when he winds up in the middle of a heavily-armed bank heist during a ride-along with a troubled teenager.

Unsurprisingly, 211 didn’t even sniff the inside of a theater, but it was readily available in your local bargain bin. Critics deemed it worthy of a hefty 4% score on Rotten Tomatoes, although audiences embraced it much more by awarding it with a more substantial 10% user rating. For reasons unknown, that hasn’t stopped the by-the-numbers effort from becoming the twelfth most-watched title on Netflix around the world, as per FlixPatrol.