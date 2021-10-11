One Of Scarlett Johansson’s Best Movies Is Blowing Up On Streaming

Now that the Black Widow lawsuit has finally reached a resolution that benefits both parties, Scarlett Johansson can go back to focusing on a career that’s seen her ably balance big budget blockbuster roles with acclaimed performances in smaller-scale dramatic projects.

It feels like the actress has been around forever, and while that’s true to an extent considering she made her screen debut in 1994 and it’s been almost two decades since Lost in Translation first shot her to mainstream prominence, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s former Natasha Romanoff doesn’t even turn 37 until next month.

Johansson achieved a rare feat in 2020 when she landed her first two Academy Award nominations in the same year, even if she went home empty handed. As well as a knockout turn in Netflix’s Marriage Story, she was also recognized for her supporting role in Taika Waititi’s anti-hate satire Jojo Rabbit.

Waititi won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, as well as playing a broadly comedic imaginary version of Adolf Hitler, but the cast were fantastic across the board. Jojo Rabbit won rave reviews and earned $90 million at the box office on a $14 million budget, and it’s now finding new life on streaming. As per FlixPatrol, the Fox Searchlight title has been steadily rising up the Disney Plus most-watched list, which might have something to do with its numerous MCU connections.