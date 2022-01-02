One of Spider-Man’s greatest enemies is taking over streaming this New Year’s weekend. Following 2018’s origins film, Tom Hardy returned as both Eddie Brock and his symbiote other half in this past fall’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Now that it’s available on streaming, Marvel fans everywhere are checking out the Sony sequel online.

As per the latest stats from Flix Patrol, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is currently the most popular title on Amazon in both the United States and the world over. After the first movie’s post-credits scene introduced Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady, this second chapter sees the crazed serial killer bond with his own symbiote to become Carnage, an unstoppable force even Venom is too terrified to face.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Concept Art Reveals More Extreme Carnage 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Alongside Hardy and Harrelson, Michelle Williams reprises her role as Eddie’s ex-fiancée Ann Weying and Naomie Harris joins the cast as Carnage’s love interest, Shriek. With Ruben Fleischer stepping away, Andy Serkis took over the director’s chair for this one. Despite the change in director, Venom 2 comfortably matches the original in tone and style. It’s generally agreed that if you enjoyed the first, you’ll like this one, too.

Of course, what with Venom being one of the most divisive comic book flicks in recent years, Let There Be Carnage isn’t exactly critically acclaimed. On Rotten Tomatoes, its critic score is a mere 58%, which mean it’s officially rotten. However, audiences were clearly much more open to it as its user rating is a much higher 84%.

It’s no surprise that Serkis’ debut superhero effort is doing so well on streaming, given the enormous popularity of Spider-Man: No Way Home, with which it has some connections. If you haven’t done so already, you can rent Venom: Let There Be Carnage for $5.99 or else buy it for $19.99 on Amazon.