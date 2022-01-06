One of the best MonsterVerse movies of all time is rapidly climbing the Netflix charts today. Beginning with 2014’s Godzilla reboot, Legendary’s ambitious MonsterVerse franchise ⏤ a relaunch of the classic kaiju movies from Japanese studio Toho ⏤ turned out to be one of the better attempts from Hollywood to match the Marvel formula. Sure, it had its ups and downs, but at least it didn’t fall flat on its face like Universal’s Dark Universe.

To date, the MonsterVerse consists of five films. Following Godzilla, there was 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong. It’s the second of those that’s currently finding renewed success on streaming. Going by the latest stats from Flix Patrol, Skull Island is the 24th most popular movie on Netflix worldwide this Thursday after racing up 30 points from its position on yesterday’s charts.

The traditional story of Kong attacking New York and falling (literally) for a human woman is extremely familiar to audiences after the 1933 original and Peter Jackson’s 2005 remake, so Skull Island elected to offer something different by focusing on Kong on his own turf. Set in 1973, it follows a team of scientists and Vietnam War vets who travel to the eponymous uncharted island and discover the iconic gigantic ape and the other terrifying creatures that dwell there.

Staring Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, and Samuel L. Jackson, Skull Island is a curious beast. It was well-regarded by critics upon its release but viewers weren’t as blown away. On Rotten Tomatoes, it sits at a Certified Fresh rating of 75% but a slightly lower user score of 69%. That puts it as the highest-rated MonsterVerse movie alongside Godzilla vs. Kong, which likewise has 75% on RT. That said, its audience score is much higher at 91%.

With the two Titans having already faced off, it’s unclear where the MonsterVerse will go from here. Judging by the popularity of Kong: Skull Island on streaming, serving up another outing for Kong is a must.