One of the best ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ lines was totally improvised

This article contains spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home

After The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Andrew Garfield’s Spidey had an iffy reputation. With Tom Holland the hot new thing in town and Tobey Maguire still iconic from the Raimiverse trilogy, Garfield ended up stuck in the middle. His movies aren’t masterpieces, his character development was never concluded, and studio interference left him alienated and miserable.

But Spider-Man: No Way Home has shown us what he’s capable of, and audiences want more. The story saw Garfield’s Spidey travel to the MCU to assist in saving the franchise’s villains. Along the way, he got to pass on some advice to Holland’s Peter Parker, show off his acrobatic skills, and, in one of the film’s most emotional moments, redeem himself for the death of Gwen Stacy.

All this culminated in a touching moment where he told Maguire and Holland, “I love you guys” – indicating that his lonely hero had finally made another human connection. Now Garfield has revealed that this line was improvised by him. In an interview with Variety, he said:

“There’s a line I improvised in the movie, looking at [Maguire and Holland] and I tell them I love them. That was just me loving them.”

Garfield also talked through how the three spent time comparing notes on their respective Spidey suits. It appears that Garfield’s had at least one benefit over Holland’s, as he could easily remove his gloves. Meanwhile, Holland’s gloves were stuck on, preventing him from using his phone while shooting unless he controlled the touchscreen with his nose.

With Garfield the breakout star of No Way Home, fans are demanding more. This hasn’t been ruled out, and Sony may seize the opportunity to add this version of Spider-Man to their Venomverse. I hope this pans out, as it could be some time before we see the MCU Spider-Man back in action.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.