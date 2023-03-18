One of the most unforgettable war epics of all-time struggles with the futility of conflict on streaming

For obvious reasons, it took audiences and critics a while to become receptive to movies revolving around the Vietnam War in the aftermath of the conflict, but Platoon already had a serious advantage over its contemporaries after Oliver Stone became the first filmmaker who actually served during the conflict to make a feature about it.

As well as the in-depth knowledge and realism he brought to the table, the writer and director also happened to deliver one of the greatest cinematic war stories ever told, with the 1986 smash hit proving itself to be an instant classic. Not only did Platoon haul in a staggering $138 million at the box office on a $6 million budget, but it was the undisputed ruler of awards season, too.

via Orion Pictures

The harrowing ground-level examination at the true cost of war took home four Academy Awards from eight nominations, including victories for Best Picture and Best Director, with critics falling over themselves to laud Stone’s decision not to even consider sensationalizing the narrative in favor of keeping the focus almost entirely on the human element.

Platoon and its many legendary scenes, explosive battles, and lines of dialogue have long since entered the public consciousness and refused to budge, but it still holds up as strongly as ever. To that end, the riveting battle of wits and personalities that sees soldiers all fighting for the same cause finding themselves at odds over their ideals and personal biases has taken aim as one of the most-watched films on iTunes this weekend per FlixPatrol, which includes a Top 10 spot in the United Kingdom.

Charlie Sheen may have poked fun at his role with one of the greatest meta gags you’ll ever see in Hot Shots! Part Deux, but Platoon hasn’t lost any of its impact.