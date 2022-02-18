One of the worst comedies you’re likely to see shockingly soars on streaming

If there are two names guaranteed to send a shiver down the spines of comedy fans everywhere, it’s Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer. The duo are responsible for many of the genre’s offensively awful efforts, all of which were risible parodies.

Date Movie, Epic Movie, Meet the Spartans, Disaster Movie, Vampires Suck, The Starving Games, Best Night Ever, and Superfast are all irredeemably awful, and shame on anyone who got even an ounce of enjoyment out of them.

Ironically, the duo weren’t involved in 2008’s Superhero Movie at all, which turned out to be the best-reviewed bargain basement attempt at using pop culture references as a means to generate laughter of the lot, which is a damning indictment when it topped out at just 17% on Rotten Tomatoes.

So, who did write and direct such a lifeless attempt to poke fun at cinema’s most popular format? That would be Craig Mazin, better known as the two-time Primetime Emmy-winning creator of the acclaimed Chernobyl, and a key mind on HBO’s blockbuster video game series The Last of Us, if you can believe it.

Despite sucking so incredibly hard it’s difficult to justify in words as opposed to furious gestures, Superhero Movie has inexplicably become one of HBO’s 20 most-watched titles heading into the weekend, as per FlixPatrol. If you haven’t seen it, and it pops up on your app or TV to pique your curiosity; don’t.