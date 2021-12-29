One of the worst movies ever made soars up the Netflix ranks

Nicolas Cage might be in the midst of a resurgence thanks to the eclectic and eccentric likes of Mandy, Color Out of Space, Pig, Prisoners of the Ghostland and next year’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, but the Academy Award winner hasn’t half made some absolute crap during his career.

His nadir came in the last decade, where he apparently felt compelled to sign on to every project that came his way, the vast majority of which turned out to be nothing short of terrible. Forgettable thrillers are one thing, but 2014’s Left Behind is a woeful affront to cinema, one that’s regularly named as one of the worst movies ever made.

Directed by legendary stunt performer Vic Armstrong, the literary adaptation was the second stab at bringing the property to the screen, but somehow turned out to be worse than the 2000 effort that starred Kirk Cameron of all people. It did manage to turn a profit at the box office for reasons that remain unclear, but that’s the sole positive to come out of such a sorry mess.

Left Behind‘s 1% Rotten Tomatoes score and 3% user rating seems incredibly generous given how horrendous the film truly is, but Netflix subscribers have given it an inexplicable second wind. As per FlixPatrol, the disastrous dud has returned to the most-watched list, so we have serious questions for those who decided to hit play.