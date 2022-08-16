Opinion is split on the need for a ‘Wizard of Oz’ reimagining

It’s official: Hollywood has run out of new ideas. The latest remake of an untouchable classic is in the works at Warner Bros. with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris set to write and direct a “modern reimagining” of the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz.

With every IP under the sun getting remade and rebooted in the last few years, the internet is questioning the need for a new take on such a beloved classic. One Twitter user is already dreading what a “modernized” Wizard of Oz might look like. “Is Emerald City New York now? Will there be ruby Jordans? Will the Tin Man be the Tesla Man?” user paulswhtn wrote.

scared to see what kenya barris’ modernized wizard of oz means? is emerald city new york now? will there be ruby jordans? will the tin man be the tesla man? is it too obvious that he’s casting yara as dorothy? oh god — better call paul (@paulswhtn) August 15, 2022

Considering Warner Bros. owns the rights to the 1939 movie, but not the book it is based on, this remake is a separate film from the Wonderful Wizard of Oz screen adaptation announced early last year, which will be directed by Nicole Kassell and is described as a “fresh take” on the famous children’s story. It begs the question of if there’s really a need for two new movies essentially based on the same tale.

Not one but TWO remakes of the original THE WIZARD OF OZ in the making – one a "modern reimagining", the other one a "fresh take".



I can't even pic.twitter.com/BptPyMfHv0 — Eduard Habsburg (@EduardHabsburg) August 16, 2022

To be completely fair, neither Barris nor Kassell’s upcoming Wizard of Oz remakes marks the first modernized versions of L. Frank Baum’s classic 1900 children’s novel, as one Twitter user points out. Motown’s 1978 take on Dorothy’s yellow brick road travels The Wiz, or Broadway musical Wicked are some of the successful reinterpretations of the story, which most people seem to love.

“If it ain’t The Wiz 2 I don’t want it,” user KennyFox argued, adding that the Diana Ross and Michael Jackson-led musical film from the 70s is even better than Judy Garland’s 30s classic.

In before "Oh no, how dare they change the Wizard of Oz with a modernized spin?" https://t.co/taV8tXCAos pic.twitter.com/rQRTTlsxMh — RETRO: OLD MEDIA ENTHUSIAST 🇨🇦 🏳️‍⚧️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@ThatRetro) August 15, 2022

If it ain’t The Wiz 2 I don’t want it https://t.co/hrTKeSEBOL — kenneth (@KennyKnox) August 15, 2022

Whether it is an honest opinion or an ironic funny tweet, it’s up for interpretation, but one user’s personal favorite “modern day Wizard of Oz remake” is the 2005 television movie The Muppets’ Wizard of Oz, starring Ashanti as Dorothy and Queen Latifah as her aunt, and even featuring a Quentin Tarantino cameo alongside Kermit the Frog. Really, what more could you ask for?

Do we really need a modern day Wizard of Oz remake when we already have this? pic.twitter.com/3SkE5PdcWI — sarah (@wordsbisarahpt2) August 15, 2022

Even if there have been a few actually great reimaginings of Oz’s world, the odds could be stacked up against the two upcoming productions, considering, as user jfthelolzor mentions, there have been more failures than victories throughout movie history. Some of these include the 2013 animated film Legends of Oz, Sam Raimi’s Oz the Great and Powerful, and Tom and Jerry & The Wizard of Oz.

why is it that studios never learn that whenever they try to add onto the story of Oz it never works



I mean remember Legends of Oz? how about Oz the Great and Powerful? or even the Tom and Jerry Wizard of Oz? https://t.co/5vzHiScXlU — JF the LOLZOR #FireDavidZaslav 🇺🇦 (@jfthelolzor) August 15, 2022

Little is known about Kenya Barris or Nicole Kassell’s movies as yet, but a marathon of every Wizard of Oz production mentioned above could get Oz fans either hyped or terrified for what’s to come.