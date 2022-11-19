You’d be hard-pressed to find a major Hollywood thespian not already in Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated biopic, Oppenheimer. As long as we’re literally getting everyone, why not give Matthias Schweighöfer another chance?

Apparently, the Army of Thieves director previously auditioned for a role in Tenet, but he messed it up so terribly that he was almost aghast when Nolan called him back for Oppenheimer. As he explained it in an interview with Collider:

“It was so surreal because I did a casting for him two years before, and I really effed it up, and it wasn’t a good casting, and I think I was horrible. Then to receive that call, ‘Hey, you’re in.’ I was so happy. The weirdest thing was, I immediately called Hans Zimmer and Zack Snyder and told them, ‘Hey, I will be in Chris’s next film.’ They both were like, ‘Oh my God, say hi to him.’ That was really crazy. That was, to be honest, that was really, really weird. But great.”

Following Tenet, this will be the second Nolan film to feature Ludwig Goransson and not Hans Zimmer as its composer. It’s unclear why the two have stopped collaborating when they can be such a deadly creative combo, but at least we now know they’re still on good terms. As for the movie itself, Schweighöfer hypd up Oppenheimer by praising its main star, Cillian Murphy, who’ll be portraying the father of the atomic bomb himself.

“Yeah. I mean, it looked fantastic. All these actors are amazing. Cillian Murphy, he was fantastic. Even I can wait to see the film. I can’t wait to see the film.”

Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Gary Oldman, Casey Affleck, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, and Alden Ehrenreich are but a few of the people lined up to bring Chris Nolan’s next cinematic masterpiece to life.

Oppenheimer is coming out to theaters Jul. 21, 2023. This will be the first Nolan movie to not feature Warner Bros. as its primary distributor following the company and the director falling out over the release of Tenet on streaming in 2020.