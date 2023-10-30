‘Oppenheimer’s return to IMAX in select theaters, explained

One last chance to catch the story of the Manhattan Project in 70mm.

Oppenheimer not only managed to hold its own against Barbie but went on to become the third highest-grossing movie of 2023 and the second highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. Now that winning streak is set to continue just a little longer, as Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed biopic about the father of the atomic bomb will return to select IMAX theaters for another limited run.

Nolan has been a longtime champion of IMAX 70mm, believing it to be a much more immersive experience than conventional screenings. As such, it wasn’t a surprise that Oppenheimer took full advantage of the format, with Nolan going out of his way to recommend the IMAX experience.

So, if you didn’t get the opportunity to watch Oppenheimer in IMAX, this might be the perfect time to catch up on the Barbenheimer craze. One-half of it, at least.

Is Oppenheimer returning to IMAX next week?

According to reports circulating on social media, Oppenheimer is indeed returning for a limited re-release on IMAX next weekend. The precise dates haven’t been announced, and while this isn’t going to be a large-scale return to theaters, it gives some fans a chance to revisit the movie and experience it in the glory Nolan always intended.

#Oppenheimer is returning to IMAX theaters next weekend 🍿 pic.twitter.com/YeXTUMpsum — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) October 29, 2023

This return will cement Oppenheimer as one of the most successful IMAX releases in history. It’s somewhat stupifying to imagine that 20% of the movie’s total gross, or approximately $180 million, was thanks to IMAX screenings. Of that, over $17 million came from just 30 theaters showing the movie in IMAX 70mm.

Fortunately, this re-release is targeting 70mm screens, so make sure to check out the official website to get tickets.