With the movie dropping on digital in less than a week, we’ve been getting more and more clips from the special features on the home release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. A couple of featurettes have revealed Billie Lourd talking about playing young Leia and how the VFX team filled out the Battle of Exegol with various familiar ships from Star Wars past. The latest sneak peek at the content coming our way though showcases a lighter side of the Dark Side.

As shared by USA Today, the following clip – which you can see via the tweet below – reveals a few hilarious bloopers which tell us the rivalry between General Allegiant Pryde and General Hux only exists on screen. Off-screen, it seems stars Richard E. Grant and Domhnall Gleeson had a lot of fun in their scenes together.

The First Order goes to the lighter side in this @usatodaylife exclusive blooper reel from @StarWars #TheRiseofSkywalker, on digital platforms Tuesday. (Domhnall Gleeson is my spirit animal here.) https://t.co/FN4fD1pexq pic.twitter.com/cDlHKtWjAK — Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) March 10, 2020

New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Images Reveal Deleted Scenes 1 of 18

Click to skip

































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

“To have a Star Wars gun to take out General Hux was an extraordinarily pleasurable thing to do,” Grant jokes in the clip. The Logan star has always shown that he was delighted to get a chance to play in the SW sandbox.

It seems this experience was oddly as enjoyable for Gleeson, too. “I have the very great pleasure to be shown the door by Richard E. Grant,” the Irish actor states about his character dying at Pryde’s hand. “Which was lovely.”

As talented as the two actors are, they were no strangers to flubbing their lines during takes. “Myself and Richard had competitions to see who could forget their lines first,” Gleeson reveals. With evidence to back up his claim, the video features the actor’s expletive-filled failed attempts to get Pryde’s full title right.

We’ll get to see more bloopers, as well as many other extras – including feature-length documentary “The Skywalker Legacy,” which details the making of the conclusion to the Skywalker saga – when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives on Digital HD from next Tuesday, March 17th. The Blu-Ray/DVD then comes out on March 31st.