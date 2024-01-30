‘Ordinary Angels’ release date, trailer, cast, and more

In a world saturated with superhero movies and reboots of eighties classics it’s always nice to see a movie with a slightly smaller scope that focuses more on its characters. Ordinary Angels tells the incredible true story of a small-town hairdresser set on helping a struggling family.

It feels like it’s been a while since we’ve seen Hilary Swank in a movie, the two-time Oscar winner seemingly hasn’t been in a rush to get back into the acting game since her father passed away in 2021. However, the actress seems to be testing the waters, with a project last year and now Ordinary Angels set to release this year it looks like we’re set for a Swank-naissance.

It’s exciting to see her return to acting, but details about the upcoming movie are pretty scarce. What do we know about Ordinary Angels? What is the film going to be about? When can we expect to see it? Who else is in the cast?

Ordinary Angels will release in theaters on 23 Feb. It was originally set for release late last year (which is why the trailer came out eight months ago) but it was delayed to avoid competition with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. To be fair, that was probably a wise move as there aren’t many movies that could go up against Taylor Swift and win.

There is currently no date for when we can expect to see the movie on streaming services.

The plot

The film is based on the true story of a struggling hairdresser living in a small town in Kentucky in 1994 who rallies the community to help a widowed father save the life of his critically ill daughter. Thanks to the town’s efforts the child was able to get a liver transplant and thirty years later have their story turned into a movie.

Cast

We of course have Hilary Swank in the lead role as Sharon Stevens, but we also have some other big names including Alan Ritchson who many will know as Jack Reacher from the Amazon series. Richson plays Ed Schmitt, with newcomers Skywalker Hughes and Emily Mitchell playing his two daughters.