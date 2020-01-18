Original Avengers Poster Gets Awesome Update With Endgame Costumes

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has changed a lot since the days of 2012’s The Avengers, and that goes especially for the characters’ costumes – so much so, in fact, that last year’s Avengers: Endgame even included a quick swipe at Captain America’s previous outfit, which, according to Tony Stark, did no favors for his ass.

Perhaps it was inevitable, then, that someone would eventually try to show us how the poster for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes’ first ensemble outing would look with the team’s 2019 costumes. Sure enough, Reddit user Imperio Avis has done just that, and the result will likely pack quite the nostalgia buzz for longtime MCU fans.

Interestingly, in the updated version, Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury has been excluded entirely – perhaps a reference to the character’s lack of presence in Endgame. But while the former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent’s MCU run looks set to continue into Marvel’s Phase 4, most of the pictured heroes seem to be entering the final stretch, if they haven’t left the franchise already.

Tony Stark, for example, has apparently worn his final Iron Man suit, meeting a sad fate in Endgame. Steve Rogers, meanwhile, has now passed his shield and mantle on to Sam Wilson, and while Natasha Romanoff still has one solo movie in her future, her fate in Endgame suggests we probably won’t see a huge amount of her in the rest of Phase 4.

What’s more, Thor, Hawkeye and Hulk all look to be passing their respective torches on to new MCU heroines by way of the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder and the Hawkeye and She-Hulk TV shows. All in all, it’s clear that the era dominated by the six stars of The Avengers has come to a close, but we’ll find out what’s next for the MCU when Phase 4 kicks off later this year.