Original Dune Star Says He Can’t Wait For The New Remake

Frank Herbert’s epic science fiction series Dune is a tricky nut to crack. The novels present a complex and often bizarre fictional universe, yet readers who immerse themselves in it almost always recognize its greatness. Director David Lynch famously took a shot at Dune early in his career, but the movie bombed at the box office and set him on a trajectory away from blockbuster cinema. But with Denis Villeneuve’s new take on the material out this year, those involved in the 1984 film have been asked whether they want to see it and Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan has now revealed that he can’t wait to check it out.

McLachlan was Paul Atreides in the 1984 effort, passing the torch to Timothée Chalamet in the 2020 movie. And in an interview with Comicbook.com, he said the following:

“I am looking forward to seeing it. I think Denis is such a wonderful filmmaker, he’s put together a really cool cast. I loved the books when I first read them back in, I think I was 15, so like 1972-73. I remain a fan, particularly of the first book, it’s one of my favorite books if not favorite book ever, I would read it every year. So I come at it from a different perspective than David, of course, and I think the book is so rich and the relationships are so interesting. There are so many ways to interpret it. I’m looking forward to seeing what he does.”

Lynch, meanwhile, wants absolutely nothing to do with it. He recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and said he had “zero interest” in the new movie, explaining:

“Because it was a heartache for me. It was a failure and I didn’t have final cut. I’ve told this story a billion times. It’s not the film I wanted to make. I like certain parts of it very much — but it was a total failure for me.”

Lynch’s Dune might be his worst film, but I still like some elements of it. Despite those cool moments though, it fails to capture what made the book so special. Thankfully, it’s looking like Villeneuve might succeed where so many directors have stumbled. The shots of the cast in character were extremely promising, showing a muted and practical aesthetic that should serve the story well.

Dune has apparently been unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic and is still on course for its December 18th release. Let’s hope for a trailer soon.