Original Harry Potter Director Wants To Adapt The Cursed Child

In a milestone that’s sure to make fans of a certain generation hear an audible creaking in their bones, this month marks 20 years since the first Harry Potter movie arrived in theaters, going on to launch one of the most popular and beloved franchises of all-time.

Over the course of seven sequels, the adaptations of the increasingly-derided J.K. Rowling’s literary phenomenon won rave reviews, earned billions of dollars at the box office and turned every member of the unknown cast of Hogwarts regulars into household names.

The Fantastic Beasts spinoff series faces a pivotal moment with the release of The Secrets of Dumbledore next April, while rumors abound that HBO Max are developing any number of episodic projects. However, in an interview with Variety to mark the 20th anniversary of the first installment, Sorcerer’s Stone and Chamber of Secrets director Chris Columbus admits that he harbors ambitions to adapt stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child for the big screen.

“I would love to direct The Cursed Child. It’s a great play and the kids are actually the right age to play those roles. It’s a small fantasy of mine.”

Naturally, it’s been mooted at various points as a distinct possibility, but it’s never come anywhere close to entering development in an official capacity. It’s been a decade since The Deathly Hallows drew Harry Potter to a close, and almost two since Columbus was involved in the property, so the chances of him getting his wish look slim for the time being.