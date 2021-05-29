Original Jurassic Park Leads Reportedly Returning For Future Movies

Colin Trevorrow’s Jurassic World: Dominion finds itself in a strange position, canonically at least. The director has already admitted that the third installment in the resurgent series, and the franchise’s sixth overall, could conceivably draw Universal’s prehistoric adventures to a close by wrapping up a sprawling six-film arc that kicked off almost 30 years ago, so it sounds as though some plot points will end up being tied right back to Steven Spielberg’s classic original.

Obviously, the end probably isn’t nigh when the last two entries combined to earn almost $3 billion at the box office, but it nonetheless feels as though Trevorrow is going all-out when it comes to delivering fan service in Dominion. Jurassic World was light on nostalgia with the necessary exception of the entire movie taking place in a fully functional park, while Fallen Kingdom was bookended by a Jeff Goldblum cameo, but didn’t lean too heavily into the past outside of narrative references or visual cues.

However, Dominion has gone all-in by recruiting Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern to play full-fledged supporting roles alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard as the two eras of Jurassic Park collide in what will hopefully be spectacular fashion. Not only that, but insider Daniel Richtman is now reporting that the original trio will be back for future films as well, but that surely all depends on who makes it out alive.

Of course, the most likely scenario is that everyone survives, given that Howard can outrun a T-Rex in high heels, and there’s clearly still a huge appetite for the dinosaur blockbusters, so the entire brand may end up coming full circle if Richtman’s intel pans out and the Jurassic Park triumvirate wind up slipping back into headline status in the future.