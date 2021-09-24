Original Spider-Man Director Reacts To Doc Ock’s Return In No Way Home

With anticipation for the forthcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home film at just about fever-pitch for many fans, some may wonder what the director of the original Spider-Man trilogy thinks about the return of Alfred Molina as Doc Ock.

Thanks to a recent interview from SyFy Wire, fans no longer have to wonder what the horror-king Sam Rami thinks.

“That was beautiful… He looks great, the animation’s great. I’m assuming it’s not puppeted because when we did Doc Ock, we had puppets and animation for his octopus tentacles. But it was smooth and powerful and I loved his costume. I think it’s gonna be a great movie.” Sam Rami

Molina also recently discussed the project, revealing that he was digitally de-aged in the movie.

“It was very interesting going back after 17 years to play the same role, given that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a wattle, crow’s feet and… a slightly dodgy lower back.” Alfred Molina

As for the webbed crusader, we’ll get to see just how many other of the rumored cameos from Spider-Man’s history make it into the Tom Holland-helmed Spider-Man: No Way Home when it comes slinging into theaters on December 17, 2021.