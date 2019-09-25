Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill And Laura Dern Confirmed For Jurassic World 3

We all hoped it was going to happen but now it’s official: the original stars of Jurassic Park will be returning alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in Jurassic World 3!

Writer/director Colin Trevorrow revealed the news at a screening of the first World movie at ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood on Monday night, where he confirmed to the crowd that Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern will all be back in the upcoming threequel and the sixth overall entry in the Park franchise. What’s more, he promised that the trio will each have a sizeable role in the film and won’t just pop up for a brief cameo.

Check out the moment where Trevorrow shocked fans by inviting Dern on stage to help him spill the beans in the videos below:

.@ColinTrevorrow is also brining back the original cast of 'Jurassic Park,' Sam Neill and @JeffGoldblum to reprise their roles in #JurassicWorld3! pic.twitter.com/nlVwKef10i — Collider Video (@ColliderVideo) September 25, 2019

The Indoraptor Is Let Loose For EW's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Blowout 1 of 10

Click to skip

















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Neill’s Alan Grant was last seen in the lead of 2001’s Jurassic Park III, as was Dern’s Ellie Satler, who showed up for just a cameo on that occasion. Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm, meanwhile, was seen in a couple of scenes of last year’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which did suggest he’d be back for the threequel.

This news follows the surprise release of short film Jurassic World: Battle at Big Rock last week. The exciting 10-minute teaser for Jurassic World 3 featured a family narrowly escaping a dinosaur attack while on a camping trip. You’ll no doubt remember that the end of Fallen Kingdom blew open the franchise by having dinos released into the wild.

Though we’re now at peak hype, Jurassic World 3 won’t actually be with us for a long while yet. Filming won’t kick off until next year before its scheduled release date of June 11th, 2021. At least we know it’ll be worth the wait though and offer the crossover between the first films and the new ones that fans have been clamoring for since the relaunch.