Original xXx Movies Now Streaming in the Same Place

Both xXx and its sequel xXx: State of the Union are currently streaming on Hulu.

The first film stars Vin Diesel as Xander ‘XXX’ Cage. It follows Cage, a former extreme sports athlete who is ultimately recruited by NSA Agent Gibbons (Samuel L. Jackson) to become an undercover agent. Once enrolled, Cage is sent on a covert mission and forced to use the skills he learned from his competitor days.

The original xXx has taken $277.4 million worldwide since its release in 2002. Although Diesel signed on to do the sequel, he later backed down because of the quality of the script.

In the sequel xXx: State of the Union, Ice Cube plays ex-con Darius, hired by Gibbons (Jackson) to prevent George Deckert (Willem Dafoe) and his group from accessing classified government information. The 2005 film had the lowest box office sales in the franchise, making only $71.1 million.

Fifteen years following the original film’s release, Diesel reprised his role of Xander Cage in xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Since hitting theaters in 2017, it racked up $346 million compared to the $85 million it took to create the film. Return of Xander Cage also stars Donnie Yen, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, and Nina Dobrev.

Despite rumors of a fourth installment, no other additional details regarding the alleged project have ever materialized.

