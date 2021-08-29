Orlando Bloom Reportedly Eyed For Pirates Of The Caribbean Return

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything concrete in regards to the two new Pirates of Caribbean projects in the works at Disney, but the studio have made it perfectly clear that they don’t give a sh*t how many people sign petitions to bring back Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow.

We’re closing in on three years since it was first announced the franchise’s most popular character and all-round 21st Century cinematic icon Captain Jack wasn’t part of the franchise’s future plans, and the Mouse House have shown no signs of budging. A direct sequel to Dead Men Tell No Tales and a spinoff hailing from Birds of Prey duo Margot Robbie and Christina Hodson remain in development, but that’s about all the information we’ve got.

However, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Kingsley was returning as Trevor Slattery in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings long before it was confirmed – that the door could be open for Orlando Bloom to return as Will Turner, which would set him up as the main legacy player of the new Pirates of the Caribbean era.

The series veteran did make a brief cameo in Dead Men Tell No Tales, which focused largely on his son Henry’s hunt for the Trident of Poseidon and desire to free his father from the Flying Dutchman’s curse. He succeeded, and the post-credits scene teased that Davy Jones wasn’t done with the Turner family just yet, which is one potential plot direction for the sixth Pirates of the Caribbean blockbuster to head.