Oscar Isaac Calls Upcoming Dune Adaption A Cinematic Masterpiece

2021 is set to bring us an adaption of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel Dune with a star-studded cast including Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, and Oscar Isaac who has significantly boosted the anticipation for the film after giving it a glowing review during a recent interview.

While speaking to film critic Kevin McCarthy, Isaac spoke about Dune calling it amazing, and praising it as a cinematic achievement.

Oscar Isaac saw DUNE & had this to say:



"I left with just so much gratitude that I could just be a part of something that was that amazing, that cool, that much of a..cinematic achievement. I think it's unlike anything that's has ever come before it..I think it's a masterpiece." pic.twitter.com/G8tYsJIEAp — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) September 2, 2021

The novel adaption is the work of Denis Villeneuve. A well-respected filmmaker who has worked on critical success stories such as Blade Runner 2049, Arrival, Sicario, and more. This will be the third time that Dune has been brought to the big screen, however, by all accounts it will be the most impressive.

One of the most iconic Sci-Fi stories of all time, Dune, the book, is hailed as a masterpiece in its own right dealing with heavy themes such as religion, politics, fanaticism, all in a post-apocalyptic setting. It remains to be seen how exactly Villenueuve has tacked these in his adaption, though the consensus is that this upcoming version has already avoided plenty of the pitfalls that the previous two movies fell into.

Dune will launch both in theatres and simultaneously on HBO Max on Oct. 22, 2021.