Oscar Isaac Reportedly Eyed For Live-Action Spider-Man 2099

Oscar Isaac may have only very recently been tapped by Marvel Studios to play Marc Spector in upcoming Disney Plus series Moon Knight, but he’s already being linked to another fan favorite superhero, albeit one that he’s got some history with.

The Star Wars alum will soon be adding the Marvel Cinematic Universe to his comic book movie franchise collection after starring in Fox’s X-Men: Apocalypse and Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that Isaac is also under consideration to reprise his animated voice performance as Spider-Man 2099 and play Miguel O’Hara in live-action.

“Sony is developing a live action Spider-Man 2099 project (likely a movie),” writes the tipster. “They want Oscar Isaac who also voiced the character in Into the Spider-Verse.”

New Fan Art Casts Star Wars Actor As Spider-Man 2099 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

This wouldn’t be the first time that Spider-Man 2099 has been linked with the big screen treatment, of course, and the project was officially announced to be in the works several years ago when Sony were still operating under the impression that The Amazing Spider-Man series would be their ticket to a cinematic universe, but obviously that all fell apart when the first attempt at a shared mythology collapsed into itself. Still, Isaac playing the role could certainly work, given that Moon Knight and Miguel O’Hara hail from different universes.

As you may’ve heard, there were rumors making the rounds earlier this year that Sony and Marvel might be collaborating on a Spider-Man 2099 TV show, but if Richtman’s info is correct, then the most likely scenario is that the former will be looking to utilize the popular iteration of the web-slinging crime fighter as a key component of the live-action Spider-Verse that’s expected to kick off with Tom Holland’s next outing as Peter Parker, meaning that Oscar Isaac could be a very busy man if he ends up signing on to play two superheroes simultaneously.