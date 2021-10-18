Outer Banks Star Joins Hot New Netflix Fantasy Movie With Joey King

Joey King might only be 22 years old, but the actress is already under a lucrative development deal with Netflix, which will see her produce and star in a number of film and television projects through her All the King’s Horses banner.

One of the first titles on the docket is fantasy film Uglies, and there’s no guessing which demographic it’s being catered towards when you consider King’s involvement, the title, and the fact Outer Banks star Chase Stokes has become the latest name to board the ensemble.

As per Deadline, the story unfolds in a world where everybody is forced to conform to societal ideals of beauty by undergoing an operation at the age of sixteen that makes them pretty. King will play Tally Youngblood in the literary adaptation, which is being helmed by Charlie’s Angels, Terminator Salvation and The Babysitter‘s McG.

The Tomorrow War‘s Keith Powers and the I Know What You Did Last Summer TV show’s Biranne Tju have also joined the cast, and it would be fair to say that none of those people need to undergo any sort of cosmetic surgery to make them easier on the eye.

King is already a big draw on Netflix after headlining The Kissing Booth trilogy, while Stokes’ Outer Banks has been a runaway smash hit, so Uglies is already guaranteed to draw in a sizeable audience whenever it hits the platform.