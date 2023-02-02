‘Paddington 3’ star has bad news for those awaiting the conclusion to the greatest trilogy of all-time

Prior to Paddington‘s release in 2014, the film was one of the most mocked upcoming movies on the internet. The CGI title character was instantly dubbed creepy and promptly photoshopped into all manner of disturbing scenes. Then the movie came out and everyone instantly fell in love with this humble, kind, and hilarious bear. We’re sorry we ever doubted you, Paddington.

If you’re somehow still skeptical then bear in mind (sorry) the Rotten Tomatoes scores for the movies: Paddington sits at 97 percent positive, and its sequel Paddington 2 somehow exceeds that on a jaw-dropping 99 percent. It seems like a no-brainer to get Paddington 3 made as soon as possible, though we’re now six years on from the second film and so far nothing. Word has it the working title is Paddington in Peru, and while it’s expected to begin filming this year, no date has been set.

That doesn’t sound likely to change anytime soon. Paddington’s voice actor Ben Whishaw was asked by Collider when we could expect Paddington 3, and seems to know about as much as we do.

“I haven’t read this script and I don’t even know when we’re due to shoot it. I don’t know. I thought it would be happening by now, but I don’t know. It’s gone silent in the way that sometimes these things do. Maybe that just means they’re still working on it, or maybe it means it’s not happening, or you just don’t know.”

We’re optimistically hoping that this means the Paddington team is determined not to drop the ball. Director Paul King is stepping aside to direct Timothée Chalamet in Wonka, with music video director Dougal Wilson set to take the reins. King is still executive producing and working on the script, so we’re hopeful it maintains the same sincerity and wholesomeness that made the first two movies so amazing.

For now, all we can do is wait and hope that the world’s favorite bear will return in style soon.