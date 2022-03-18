The 2017 sequel to Paddington briefly surpassed Citizen Kane on Rotten Tomatoes as the best-reviewed film on the site. A sequel is set to start shooting this year, and now co-writer Simon Farnaby has teased more about Paddington 3.

“Paul [King] and I did tentatively write a story for Paddington 3, so we are involved. I think Paul is involved at an executive level. We did have an idea for it … they’ve got great writers and I think they’ve got a great director, so I think it will be brilliant, but we’re slightly to one side for now.”

Farnaby made the above news while speaking with Yahoo today to promote his new The Phantom of the Open film. He wrote the acclaimed sequel to the 2014 piece alongside director Paul King, who solely wrote the first film and directed each. The series is based on the children’s book character Paddington Bear as created by British author Michael Bond, has had Ben Whishaw play Paddington and featured other actors like Peter Capaldi and Hugh Grant.

A director for the coming film has not been announced, and production company Studiocanal declined to comment when Yahoo contacted them about Farnaby’s comments. Whatever may happen with the series, here’s hoping they can get Ukraine’s president to make a cameo in a future film after his nation’s war against the Russians concludes. He did voice the bear in a local dub years ago, much to the current delight of users of the internet around the world.