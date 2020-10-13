You Can Now Get Paid $1,000 For A 24-Hour Halloween Horror Marathon

Regardless of what many people think, providing professional commentary on films consists of a lot more than just lounging on the sofa all day in comfy clothes as the contents of discs and streaming platforms wash over you. However, one lucky horror fan is getting the chance to do just that.

In a joint effort between CableTV.com and HighSpeedInternet.com, $1,000 is being offered to engage in a 24-hour movie marathon on Halloween, as well as a $50 Starbucks gift card to provide a constant supply of caffeine to stay awake. The winner will also live tweet their experience as they dive ever deeper into a cinematic bloodbath.

The only catch is that you have to be over 18 to apply, and must be eligible to work in the US and be a citizen of the country. If you meet those requirements, though, simply fill in this form and provide 100 words on why you’d be perfect for the job.

The viewing will be done on a streaming service of your choice, and there are no restrictions on what you watch. You can binge lengthy sagas like Hellraiser or A Nightmare on Elm Street, family friendly offerings like The Addams Family or The Nightmare Before Christmas (it’s a Halloween movie and a Christmas movie; don’t @ me), musicals such as Repo! The Genetic Opera or Anna and the Apocalypse, genre crossovers like Alien or Bone Tomahawk, lighter fare in the vein of Tucker & Dale vs. Evil or The Mortuary Collection, classics like Creature From the Black Lagoon or The Wolf Man, recent releases such as She Dies Tomorrow or The Invisible Man, or mainstream critical successes that most certainly are horror movies but snobbish and pretentious writers refuse to acknowledge as such – for instance, Hereditary or Get Out. The point is, the vast annals of the genre’s wide and varied history are open for you to experience as you see fit.

Basically, this is a chance to do what you were probably planning to spend Halloween doing anyway, but just at a more intense level while also being paid for the privilege. So, what are you waiting for?