New Godzilla Vs. Kong Character Posters Are A Thing Of Beauty

It may have been voted as March’s most-anticipated movie across any platform, but there are still plenty of question marks surrounding how high Godzilla vs. Kong will be able to fly at the domestic box office, especially when it’s also available to stream from day one on HBO Max. That being said, the latest chapter in the MonsterVerse is surely going to do some suitably huge business in China.

We’ve only just entered the second week of March, but two Chinese blockbusters have already managed to earn at least $667 million this year, as the nation’s theatrical industry recovers at a much faster rate than the rest of the world. Not only that, but Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of the Monsters both pulled in at least $135 million from China alone, and the hype levels mean that the clash of the Titans should perform even better.

This week, two new character posters were revealed for the Chinese market, and they’re arguably the best one-sheets we’ve seen for Adam Wingard’s monster mash yet, as you can see below:

New Pair Of Godzilla Vs. Kong Character Posters Are A Thing Of Beauty 1 of 3

Of course, it’s hardly a surprise that Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures are pulling out all of the stops to make Godzilla vs. Kong unmissable for Chinese audiences. Spectacle is a universal language, and it’s no coincidence that the highest-grossing Hollywood films in the country are effects-driven mega budget epics that hail from franchises like The Avengers, Fast & Furious, Transformers and Jurassic World.

The HBO Max release has taken a lot of pressure off the theatrical side to deliver, but Godzilla vs. Kong still stands a real chance of becoming the biggest Hollywood hit since Christopher Nolan’s Tenet set a COVID-19 era haul record after earning a little over $363 million when it debuted last summer.