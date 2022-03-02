Pamela Anderson to tell own story for Netflix after criticising ‘Pam and Tommy’

Pamela Anderson did not like the Pam and Tommy series about her troubled relationship with musician Tommy Lee, pledged to never even watch its trailer, and is now moving forward with her own look at her life and career on Netflix.

The streaming service announced the news in a tweet earlier today. It was accompanied by an image of Anderson and a note from the model and actress which said her story is filled with imperfections and misconceptions, and that she is strong.

“[I am] not a victim, but a survivor,” Anderson wrote. “And alive to tell the real story.”

Netflix noted the project has been in the works for several years, as additional information was reported by Variety. One of her sons she shares with Lee, Brandon Thomas, will serve as a producer, and other son Dylan supports it.

The piece does not have a release date at this time, but is described as an “intimate portrait embedded in the life of Pamela Anderson as she looks back at her professional and personal path and prepares for the next steps.” She has lived well and has been well-known, so fans will be curious to see what archival footage and journals will reveal here.

Until it debuts, those interested in her experiences with Lee and their stolen sex tape can continue to watch the fictionalized Pam and Tommy miniseries on Hulu. It will air its final episode Wednesday, and features Sebastian Stan as Lee, Lily James as Anderson, Seth Rogen as Rand Gauthier, and Nick Offerman as pornographer Uncle Miltie.