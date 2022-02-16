Paramount announces four new ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ films

SpongeBob SquarePants is only set to continue with its reign, as Paramount has announced there will be three new movies joining Paramount Plus, along with a theatrical release in the works.

During the Viacom CBS Investor Day, it was announced that the three new films would be joining the the streaming service, and highlighting different characters that frequent Bikini Bottom. These movies will be spinoffs that may feature SpongeBob, but he who lives in a pineapple under the sea won’t be their central character. The first of these films is set to release in 2023.

It isn’t new for Nickelodeon to be spinning off the series, as Paramount Plus is already home to two extremely popular spin-off series ‘Kamp Koral’ and the upcoming ‘The Patrick Star Show’.

Also, SpongeBob is set to grace the big screen in the coming years as Paramount announced today that a new theatrical release is in the works. No further details of this were shared, nor its targetted release date.

As the streaming home for Bikini Bottom, three new @SpongeBob character-driven movies are coming exclusively to #ParamountPlus, and a big theatrical tentpole is in the works. pic.twitter.com/qPUVJE7nJF — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 15, 2022

The forthcoming production won’t be SpongeBob’s first foray into theatrical releases, with the first movie launching in 2004 before another in 2015 which saw the traditional animated style mixed with live-action. The third film, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, had a small theatrical run in 2020 and was released internationally via Netflix.

There’s been no better time to be a SpongeBob fan with countless seasons of the series to binge and a ton of new content on the cards.