Benedict Cumberbatch’s Khan May Return In Future Star Trek Movie

Longtime Star Trek fans have plenty of problems with the rebooted Kelvin timeline, not least the fact that it ignores much of what made the franchise so enduringly popular in the first place and instead focuses on effects-driven action in an attempt to draw in the all-important younger demographic. But one of the most divisive aspects of the trilogy among old and new fans alike was without a doubt the big Khan reveal from Star Trek Into Darkness.

From almost the second his casting was announced, most people were firmly in agreement that Benedict Cumberbatch would be playing a new version of Khan Noonien Sing, a longtime favorite who acted as the villain in what’s generally regarded as the best big screen Trek outing ever. Of course, J.J. Abrams actively went out of his way to deny the rumors, as did Cumberbatch, but nobody believed them for even a second.

When Into Darkness finally hit theaters in May 2013, precisely zero people were surprised by the second act revelation, and it didn’t help that the movie went on to recreate several lines of dialogue and visual moments synonymous with the 1982 classic The Wrath of Khan. Despite this, insider Daniel Richtman claims that Paramount are considering the idea of bringing back Cumberbatch’s take on the character for a future project.

Over on his Patreon account, here’s what he shared:

“I hear they want Khan back [in] Star Trek films and [to] make him a spinoff.”

This news definitely won’t go down too well with some fans, but maybe the studio are looking to atone for the sins of the past by treating the villain right this time instead of simply throwing a well-known name into the mix and expecting everyone to roll with it. In any case, Paramount certainly aren’t giving up on Star Trek despite the rumors, but the return of such a polarizing character might not be the best approach to take.