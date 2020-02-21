Parasite Studio Fires Back At Donald Trump After He Trashes The Film

Parasite recently made history at this year’s Academy Awards by being the first film not presented in the English language to win Best Picture. The brilliant subtitled foreign flick has been one of the most talked-about motion pictures in a while, but it seems not everyone enjoyed it, as the President of The United States publicly went off on the Oscars for awarding a South Korean film the night’s top honor.

Trump is known for a lot of things, like his complexion, his hairpiece, and the fact that he’s a very outspoken individual. The man has no filter and tends to speak his mind with little remorse for any damage he may do in the process. And at a rally in Colorado Springs, he made some comments regarding Parasite’s win, trade disputes with South Korea and bringing back Gone with the Wind for some reason.

“And the winner is a movie from South Korea! What the hell was that all about? We got enough problems with South Korea with trade, on top of that they give them the best movie of the year. Was it good? I don’t know. And I’m looking for, like… Let’s get Gone With the Wind? Can we get, like, Gone With the Wind back please? Sunset Boulevard? So many great movies. The winner is from South Korea! I thought it was Best Foreign Film, right? Best Foreign Movie? No, it was the- this never happened before.”

Some people enjoy his rhetoric for whatever reason, and others are utterly disgusted by it. But thankfully, there are many individuals not afraid to call the President out on some of the things he says. The studio behind Parasite, Neon, responded to Trump’s disrespect by revealing to everyone why he isn’t a fan of the international hit, saying:

Of course, this isn’t the first time the President has been mocked for his apparent lack of literary skills, and it most likely won’t be the last. Neon doesn’t seem phased by the ignorant comments made by him and nor should they be. They’ve done a stellar job putting out some fantastic titles such as Revenge, I, Tonya, and the recently released horror film The Lodge. Now, they also have a Best Picture winner under their belt, and despite what certain people may say, it absolutely deserved the accolade.

It’s also ironic that Trump would throw shade at Parasite, given that the film deals with class warfare. It would be possible to determine that he doesn’t like the movie because of what happens to the rich people in the end, but that’s sadly not the case if Neon’s accusations turn out to be true. One thing we do know for sure though is that a Presidential term only lasts four years, but an Oscar win is forever.