Patrick Stewart’s Worst-Ever Movie Is Rising Up The Netflix Ranks

Patrick Stewart is a classically-trained actor with an extensive background in Shakespeare, known for bringing dignified gravitas to his performances, most notably as Star Trek‘s Jean-Luc Picard and X-Men‘s Charles Xavier. However, as his social media followers and fans of his collaborations with Seth MacFarlane or short-lived comedy Blunt Talk will be fully aware, the 81 year-old is also hilarious.

The actor’s comic timing is a hugely underrated aspect of his onscreen arsenal, but when he lent his talents to an animated family-friendly movie designed to generate laughs from the audience, it yielded what’s widely regarded as one of the worst films ever made. In a cruel twist of ironic fate, Stewart was cast as a literal piece of sh*t in The Emoji Movie, which sums the entire operation up pretty nicely.

Derided by critics as a shameless and lazy cavalcade of product placement and corporate propaganda, The Emoji Movie still managed to earn $217 million at the box office, although it did go on to sweep the board at the Razzies by landing four ‘wins’ including Worst Picture, Worst Director and Worst Screenplay.

And yet, it’s experiencing a resurgence on Netflix, as per FlixPatrol. The Emoji Movie has been steadily rising up the most-watched list for the last few days, and there’s a real danger it’ll continue to ascend even higher, despite the fact it’s terrible.