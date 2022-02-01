Patrick Wilson, King Orm in Aquaman, lets fans know how excited he is about the new installment and perhaps, why we should be excited as well in a new interview with ComicBook.com. Aquaman came out in 2018 to receive mixed reviews; however, it made over $1 billion at the box office, so a sequel was inevitable.

Wilson will return as King Orm, also known as Ocean Master, but this time around, his character has a new look ant King Orm is shredded, and he dons a thick beard.

While we don’t know if he’ll keep the look throughout the film, it’s easy to see why he is seen this way for now. At the end of the first film, Aquaman’s half-brother is arrested, so his appearance is a reflection of his time in prison.

“Yeah, that was my ‘Castaway Does Crossfit’ look,” Wilson told the website regarding the viral image of the shirtless star. ‘What can I say? Well, that’s certainly Orm who’s been… You saw him be taken away, so clearly, he did not have a razor wherever he went.”

Presumably, Wilson means the Tom Hanks character and not Wilson the volleyball.

That’s not all Wilson had to say about the new film. He expressed his excitement about the sequel.

“No, it’s fun. The movie’s gonna be a blast. We had such a great time shooting it, I will absolutely say that. And the tone, I think he took the tone in those moments in the first one that we enjoyed, and that kind of went beyond the comic book world in that they were much more really appealing to a wider audience, and we embraced that. I think we embraced the tone much more in this movie, we established what James established, what he wanted to do with the first one, it was clearly successful, and it’s like, ‘Okay, so now let’s just push it.’ So every little fun moment, every goofy moment, every heartfelt moment, every action moment, some of the set pieces are unbelievable, the stunts were crazy, fighting sequences are crazy, just awesome.”

Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom will hit theaters on Dec. 16, 2022, with stars like Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, and William Dafoe reprising their roles.