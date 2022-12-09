Patty Jenkins reportedly had a fiery response to DC canning ‘Wonder Woman 3’

After the recent universe-shaking report that made some very bold and mind-boggling claims about James Gunn’s plans of transforming the DCU, fans have been looking for more concrete answers to wrap their head around the possible changes. One of the new development over at DC land has been the rumor that Gunn has canned Wonder Woman 3. So, did Patty Jenkins, for whom depicting the Amazonian warrior has been something of a passion project, let this injustice slide without saying anything?

While Gunn has addressed the rumors, his vague answers did nothing to clarify what massive surprises (or rude shocks) are in store for DCU fans. But after that explosive THR report, another exclusive from The Wrap has shed, albeit unofficial, light on the matter of Wonder Woman 3 getting the boot and revealed that the matter wasn’t settled as calmly as The Hollywood Reporter made it seem.

As reported by the outlet, Jenkins allegedly walked off the project after her script for the third film was rejected and she refused to abide by the studio’s notes on the same. Contrary to popular opinion, the script was not shot down by James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new co-CEOs of DC Films, though they did agree with the decision once it was made.

Image via Warner Bros.

As revealed by The Wrap’s insiders, Jenkins submitted the script for Wonder Woman 3 just last week, after which Warner Bros. Film Group Co-Chairpersons and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela decided that the film couldn’t be greenlit to go ahead based on the current treatment. They discussed the same with Jenkins and proposed that she crafted a new pitch that would aid the DCU in achieving its newly formed goals.

Reportedly, Jenkins didn’t like the idea as, according to her, De Luca and Abdy “were wrong, that they didn’t understand her, didn’t understand the character, didn’t understand character arcs and didn’t understand what Jenkins was trying to do.” Thus she choose to stand by her original vision and point-blank denied the possibility of working on a different treatment. If her script has indeed been rejected, then she evidently didn’t take well to hearing a no as she sent an email to De Luca and wrapped it up with a link to the Wikipedia definition page of “character arc.”

The outlet also added that the director also wasn’t in the mood to listen to Gunn and Safran either. “She just doesn’t want to allow them to have a seat at the table to have an opinion on something new that she might come up with,” the report said.

Bear in mind that, so far, nothing has been officially confirmed, although the chances of the rumors being true are only increasing as time goes by.