Patty Jenkins Says Star Wars: Rogue Squadron Will Begin A New Era

Regardless of how you feel personally about either The Last Jedi or The Rise of Skywalker, both of which split the Star Wars fanbase right down the middle, most fans would be in agreement that the long-running franchise needs to leave the recently concluded nine-film saga in the rear view mirror and forge ahead with brand new adventures, something Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron will be looking to deliver.

There’s literally an infinite number of storytelling possibilities in the Star Wars sandbox, but every connection back to George Lucas’ original trilogy only serves to make the universe feel that little bit smaller. Expectations may have been tempered somewhat after Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984 didn’t hit the heights of its predecessor, but a fighter pilot epic set in a galaxy far, far away is an undeniably exciting concept.

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything official surrounding Rogue Squadron, but Love and Monsters co-writer Matthew Robinson was recently tasked to pen the script, and in a new interview Jenkins said her upcoming blockbuster will usher in a new era for Star Wars, as she outlined her excitement at the prospect of tackling an intergalactic actioner.

“I’m in love with all three projects on my plate right now. I’m definitely doing Rogue Squadron next and I’m excited to do Wonder Woman 3. The Michael Stackpole books and the video games and all of the Rogue Squadron books, there’s an incredible history that’s really important to honor. And yet, it must be brought to a new age, because we have to tell a new story with it and so you’re trying to blend the best of everything and make it the great fighter-pilot movie, which I’ve always wanted to make, as well. It’s a big brew of things that you’re trying to put together and still try to keep a simple story. You’re trying to bring the best of yourself and use it to make something beautiful that honors the legacy before you. Of course, it’s a huge amount of pressure and Wonder Woman was a huge amount of pressure, as well, so it’s not a totally new feeling to me. Definitely nerve-wracking.”

In the broadest sense, Top Gun by way of Star Wars sounds awesome, and let’s cross our fingers that someone decides to have the Mos Eisley Cantina Band cover Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone” just to hammer those comparisons home even further. Rogue Squadron is coming to theaters on December 22, 2023, and with Jenkins confirming that she’s tackling Star Wars before heading back to the DCEU for Wonder Woman 3, production will likely kick off around the middle of next year as the pieces continue falling into place.