Patty Jenkins’ ‘Wonder Woman 3’ is no longer going ahead

Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 reportedly won’t be going ahead in its current form at the newly reformed DC Studios led by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The first treatment of the threequel from writer and director Patty Jenkins was submitted to DC Films leadership, only to be told it would not fit with their unfolding plans in its current state.

Jenkins directed and co-wrote the first two Wonder Woman films starring Gal Gadot which arrived in 2017 and 2020. According to the report, no final decision has been made about the film yet.

While Warner Bros. will likely be swinging its coffers wide open for Gunn and Safran’s vision, if Wonder Woman 3 is truly axed, it will save the distributor a significant chunk of the budget to reallocate to other projects. Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins stood to earn $20 million and $12 million respectively from the film, according to sources speaking with The Hollywood Reporter.

This report marks the continued winding down of the pre-Gunn era of the DC Universe, with the releases remaining prior to The Suicide Squad filmmaker taking the reins including Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, Flash, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The effort certainly indicates that Gunn and Safran mean business with their reinvigoration of the franchise. Given that a planned high-profile sequel has been sent packing, it leaves room for questioning whether or not Henry Cavill’s return to the DC Universe will stick, and if Dwayne Johnson still has a place in DC after Black Adam’s box office bomb.