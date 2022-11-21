Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors face off in new ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ promo image

Marvel has revealed a new look at Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

From Empire, the image features Rudd’s pint-sized superhero Scott Lang glaring at Majors’ Kang the Conqueror. Kang looks disinterested and they’re both suited up without their helmets.

A new look at Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors in ‘ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA’. pic.twitter.com/6tmlZ36YRI — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 21, 2022

In Quantumania, Lang, Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lily), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), venture into the Quantum Realm. It’s a strange world filled with many dangers and along the way, they’ll come across the almighty Kang, a variation of which was played by Majors in Loki season one.

This isn’t the same Kang as before, though. He Who Remains was a harbinger of sorts, warning of a great calamity if he’s no longer able to maintain the Sacred Timeline.

With a supervillain this big, audiences can rest assured that this story is going to have major implications across the MCU. Kang is one of the most dangerous antagonists Marvel has, and as the title of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty makes clear, he’s looking to take over.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton will be directing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, and it’s possible we could be seeing many variations of Kang in the next Avengers movie. There will be a clash between the newly assembled Avengers, and Quantumania is likely to hold some clues about Kang’s ultimate plan.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes to theaters Feb. 17, 2023.