Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors reveal how ‘Ant-Man 3’ changes the MCU forever

Actors Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors have opened up on how Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is a game changer for the MCU.

In an interview with Deadline, the stars talked about the significance of Kang The Conqueror’s foray into the world of Ant-Man and how the events in the film will impact other narratives in the franchise. Rudd didn’t mince words when he talked about the stakes of the movie:

“I think the arrival of [Kang] is going to set the tone for everything that’s about to come and it’s big! It’s got some real threat to it. If you have any interest at all in Marvel you’re going to want to see it, mainly because of Jonathan.”

Majors gave a more detailed response, underscoring the unique dynamic of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In his view, the fact that Scott Lang is unpretentious and down to earth is part of what makes the story so compelling. Majors also indicated that other films in the MCU will be impacted by the events of the threequel.

“Kang is an incredible character to step into but I think the world he stepped into was more important. He stepped into the world of Ant-Man with Ant-Man. This is not an Avengers film so it’s not as if Kang is going up against multiple Avengers, which we are looking forward to. He’s going up against one. And this particular avenger, Scott Lang, and I guess the Wasp, you know, the whole squad, the Ant-Man family is the best place to be. In my opinion, it’s our most humble, our most human hero going up against essentially the biggest bad of the [unintelligible]. That chemistry, that anecdote begins to push the phase forward with multiple cultures, with multiple energies.”

The film also picks up where the cliffhangers of three other MCU films left off: Loki and Avengers: Endgame, and the previous Ant-Man movie, and it explores how the Ant-man family navigate the Quantum Realm and their inevitable battle with Kang. The movie reveals more about Kang’s pursuit for absolute rule over the multiverse and establishes him as the single most frightening and formidable threat in the multiverse.