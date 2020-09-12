Paul Walker Trends As Fans Pay Tribute On What Would’ve Been His 47th Birthday

Paul Walker’s tragic death in 2013 shook the world, with the actor being taken from us at far too early of an age. Of course, he’ll always be best remembered for his role in the mega successful Fast & Furious franchise, but with 43 credits to his name according to IMDb, he had a very successful career that spanned numerous projects, all of which cemented his status as a popular Hollywood action star, one who moviegoers always enjoyed watching on the silver screen.

Today, Walker would’ve turned 47 and in honor of his birthday, tons of fans have taken to Twitter to pay tribute to him. Clearly, his loss is still being felt by many and below, you can see but a sample of what folks are saying on social media about the actor.

the late paul walker would be making 47 years today

gone but never forgotten

#rip pic.twitter.com/PHorlJ2hNi — @THANOS 👌🏾 🇺🇬 (@oddsrasheed) September 12, 2020

Paul Walker would’ve been 47 years old today. pic.twitter.com/qVirGD8XuQ — Films to Films 🎥🎬 (@FilmstoFilms_) September 12, 2020

Paul Walker would’ve turned 47 today Rest in peace 🕊 pic.twitter.com/sn1FYvqzfz — memory lane (@bitchim999) September 12, 2020

Happy birthday to one of the strongest influences I had growing up, RIP Paul Walker. 🏎 pic.twitter.com/GZfrn6PsXO — Jeff🌤 (@j_ff12) September 12, 2020

🎂🎈Happy 47th Birthday to Paul Walker. It’s still unbelievable that he’s gone, but he’ll never be forgotten. RIP. pic.twitter.com/1CWByVdPMj — Jermaine Watkins ✍🏾 (@JermaineWatkins) September 12, 2020

“If one day the speed kills me, do not cry because I was smiling.“ – Paul Walker pic.twitter.com/aDDDPoCuOV — Hannah (@cosmopoieticc) September 12, 2020

Today is Paul Walker's birthday, Brian is going to go down as one of the best action heroes in Cinema. The Fast and Furious franchise still doesn't feel the same without him pic.twitter.com/aPZlb5GUCa — T'Challa Stan (@KhameekJ03) September 12, 2020

"Remember that no matter how cool you think you may be, you're not cool enough to look down on anyone… ever".

~Paul Walker.

Happy Birthday Legend. You live in our hearts forever!! 💕💕#PaulWalker #HBDPaulwalker pic.twitter.com/IL3aRqro9I — Pavani Sandyapaga (@sandyapagap) September 12, 2020

R.I.P. Paul Walker. Thank you for leaving us with this gem. pic.twitter.com/4P1xik78k1 — Dominic E. Cedillo🗣 (@HyphyDom) September 12, 2020

Remembering the late Paul Walker (1973-2013) on his Birthday. pic.twitter.com/U42XnHijpo — Famous Birthdays (@FamousBirthdays) September 12, 2020

While Paul Walker may be gone, he’s certainly not been forgotten about, as evidenced up above. And it seems we may not’ve even seen the last of him on the big screen.

He was already brought back for Furious 7 using a mix of existing footage, visual effects and his brothers as body doubles, and there’s been rampant speculation that he could return in the upcoming ninth and/or tenth installments of the series, too. How exactly he’d factor into things, and how big a role he could even have, remain unknown, but we wouldn’t rule out another return just yet.

Even if he isn’t back for any further Fast & Furious films, though, his legacy shall continue to live on and Paul Walker will always be fondly remembered by millions around the world for all that he gave us while he was still around.