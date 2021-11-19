Paulina Porizkova posts nude photo to Instagram and raises important question

If you scroll through your Instagram feed at any given time, you can expect to see celebrities, influencers, and other young adults living their best lives. In fact, some have taken to social media to remind us all that it’s an easy place to post photos from our happiest times while not diving too far into the less-than-picturesque.

It’s not wrong to want to showcase your best life, and Paulina Porizkova knows that all too well. Porizkova’s Instagram feed showcases a slew of images that highlight this time of her life, many of them featuring her smiling, in vacation settings, with friends and family, and of course enjoying every moment.

Porizkova is a model, actress, and writer who has experienced a great deal over the course of her career. From becoming the first Central European woman to grace the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue to earning the highest-paying modeling contract with Estée Lauder in 1998, she’s achieved many bright moments.

In a recent post to Instagram, she shares more about why living one’s best life is so important. What spurred the post was a comment from an Instagram user who told her how they felt she should best be spending her time.

Porizkova shared a nude black and white image in response to the message, with a lengthy reply to anyone who agrees with the user’s way of thinking. Part of that message was that older women are allowed their sexiness and that they weren’t just put on this earth to bear children and become women who tend to everyone but themselves.

“An older woman is allowed wisdom, humor, patience – but not sensuality. Not sexiness. This is a major societal taboo which is precisely why I post what I post.”

Of course, several of Porizkova’s celebrity friends, alongside her fans, agree with her statements and celebrate her. She’s at her most confident, living moments filled with joy and love, and she’s able to do it for herself.

She notes that it doesn’t take away from her love for her children but that they’re at a stage of life where they no longer “need” her, which gives her time to explore what it means to need herself.

“I’m finally fully inhabiting this body of mine, I fully appreciate it, and I fully celebrate it.”

Porizkova’s post serves as a reminder to all of us that we are important just as we are. We aren’t made because we belong to someone else, and we aren’t only meaningful when we’re needed for something. We’re important because we’re here, and we should celebrate who we are simply because of that.