‘Peacemaker’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ star praises James Gunn

James Gunn is known for working with many of the same actors on a regular basis, with Michael Rooker and Nathan Fillion comfortably the most prominent, but we can now say with some degree of safety that Chukwudi Iwuji has been welcomed into the filmmaker’s inner circle.

As well as playing Clemon Murn in next week’s HBO Max series Peacemaker, the 47 year-old also landed a coveted part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with Gunn revealing Iwuji had been cast in a role that plenty of major Hollywood names were interested in.

Iwuji has been working solidly for close to two decades, but his association with Gunn has landed him the two highest-profile roles of his career to date. With that in mind, it’s no surprise he had nothing but the highest praise for The Suicide Squad‘s writer and director in an interview with The Movie Dweeb, and those feelings were instantly reciprocated.

One of the great joys of the past year of my life has been working with Chuk on both #Peacemaker & #GotGVol3, and getting to know him as a friend. https://t.co/ixWX6o10Jf — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 8, 2022

New batch of 'Peacemaker' character posters released by HBO Max 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Plenty of rumors have been making the rounds about Iwuji’s mystery character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but even with the cosmic threequel now in the midst of production, we won’t be getting an answer for a while. Of course, Peacemaker is a more than acceptable substitute in the interim, one that’ll give audiences a taste of the rising star’s talents.