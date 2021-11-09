Peacewalker Actor Chukwudi Iwuji Speaks Out After Joining Guardians 3

Following the confirmation from writer-director James Gunn that another talent from his DC show Peacemaker would be joining him on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, we’re now getting a reaction from actor Chukwudi Iwuji on the news.

Following Gunn’s post, Iwuji shared a thankful message to his Instagram story. “As an artist you hope to encounter a champion to open doors for you,” Iwuji wrote. “Thank you [James Gunn] for practically kicking the doors off the hinges. Let’s Play!

Monday marked the first day of filming for the third installment of the spacefaring series, Gunn celebrated on Twitter.

According to IMDB, Iwuji plays Clemson Murn in the upcoming Peacemaker show that releases on HBO Max early next year and is a spinoff of Gunn’s film The Suicide Squad.

“Chuk has indeed joined the cast,” Gunn said on Twitter. “After working with him on #Peacemaker I wasn’t about to let go of one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with – so I gave him the role most every big name actor in Hollywood wanted. #TalentAboveAllElse.”

Other actors in the film included in the photo Gunn shared were Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Will Poulter, and Sean Gunn.

Gunn has proven a virtuoso filmmaker for both the DC and Marvel camps, but his assurance to return for Guardians Vol. 3 was uncertain at one point, having been fired briefly over some old offensive tweets that had resurfaced. During the hiatus before he was rehired by Disney, he accepted a job to helm DC’s The Suicide Squad.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is slated to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.