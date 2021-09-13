Pedro Pascal Currently Has The 5th Most Popular Film On Netflix

Pedro Pascal, the actor best known for his roles as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones and Din Djarin in The Mandalorian, currently has the number five spot on the Netflix charts with The Equalizer 2, a sequel to the 2014 Denzel Washington action flick.



According to analytics from Flixpatrol.com, The Equalizer 2 is in the number five spot worldwide and is performing even better in several countries like Argentina, the Dominican Republic, and Uruguay, where the film is taking the top or second place spot.



Washington’s The Equalizer film released in 2014 to both critical and commercial success and is loosely based on a 1980s series of the same name. The plot follows a former marine, Robert McCall, who comes out of retirement to protect a teenage prostitute from the Russian Mafia.



Four years later, Washington and director Antoine Fuqua returned for the 2018 sequel, which is where Pascal enters the franchise. After a friend is murdered, McCall sets out for revenge and to solve the case his friend was working on. Pascal plays Dave York, the film’s antagonist, who is a DIA officer gone rogue. While the film wasn’t as well-received by critics as the original, The Equalizer 2 was still a commercial success and has clearly found a newly receptive audience in Netflix subscribers.



If The Equalizer 2 isn’t enough Pedro Pascal for you, the accomplished actor has a large body of work to delve into, including Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Wonder Woman 84. The star is also set to appear as Joel in HBO’s upcoming adaptation of popular video game series The Last of Us and the third season of The Mandalorian on Disney+. Both shows are scheduled to premiere in 2022.