Pedro Pascal’s Now Been Dethroned As The Most Popular Star In The World

The IMDb Star Meter is less an indicator of popularity, and more of an insight into which actors are trending in terms of profile views and searches, but that didn’t stop Gina Carano from using her recent ascension to second position as a defense with which to accuse the media of running a smear campaign against her after The Mandalorian‘s Cara Dune found herself constantly swept up in online controversy.

For weeks, the top spot was held by Anya Taylor-Joy as The Queen’s Gambit reigned supreme as the most popular TV show on the planet, before she was usurped by Pedro Pascal a few days ago. Of course, it helped that the actor can currently be seen in three of the most-watched projects across a trio of streaming services thanks to The Mandalorian, Robert Rodriguez’s Netflix family film We Can Be Heroes and HBO Max’s blockbuster superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984.

However, Pascal’s time at the top of the Star Meter was short-lived, because he’s already been dislodged by Bridgerton actor and rumored James Bond contender Regé-Jean Page. In fact, the success of Netflix’s buzzy new period drama has seen fellow cast members Phoebe Dynevor, Claudia Jessie, Jonathan Bailey and Nicola Coughlan all take up residency in the Top 10 as well.

Pedro Pascal has now been bumped to third place after his brief reign came to an end, just in front of his Wonder Woman 1984 co-star Gal Gadot, while Gina Carano is still hanging on in eighth. The tenth and final spot, meanwhile, goes to frequent Taika Waititi collaborator Rachel House, presumably thanks to the large number of people wondering who provided the voice of the scene-stealing Terry in Pixar’s critically acclaimed Disney Plus smash hit Soul.