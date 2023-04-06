Pedro Pascal is one of the biggest household names in Hollywood right now after spearheading three consecutive and acclaimed projects in the form of the feature, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and the two TV shows, The Mandalorian and The Last of Us. Now, the star is promoting his next major role, which will be in a queer western.

Strange Way of Life is being marketed as a western drama that pays homage to Brokeback Mountain. Revered Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar is writing and directing the flick, while Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal have come on board to portray the two main leads.

Almodóvar had previously explained that Pascal and Hawke’s characters “love each other,” but behave “in an opposite way.” Pascal has now broken down the dynamic in a chat with Insider, describing the relationship as something you’ve never seen before.

“He [Almodóvar] absolutely opened up an entire world of storytelling, color, culture, rebellion, and sexuality that was just absolutely intoxicating, dangerous, hilarious, heartbreaking, and encompassing the whole spectrum, but with such a signature style.”

The Mandalorian star himself was a huge fan of Almodóvar’s portfolio, so he would’ve partaken in this project regardless of its subject matter. “It could have been anything that he asked me to do, and I would have done it without question,” Pascal continues.

Strange Way of Life is expected to premiere in May at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Other cast members joining Pascal and Hawke include Manu Rios, José Condessa, Jason Fernández, Sara Sálamo, and Erenice Lohan.