We all know that the titular bounty hunter from The Mandalorian wouldn’t hesitate for even a second to sacrifice his life for Grogu, but can Pedro Pascal actually put into words just how much his character loves the freakishly adorable Force prodigy known as Baby Yoda?

Pascal is currently busy promoting his new comedy action film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, wherein he plays the role of a billionaire druglord who’s obsessed with Nicolas Cage. In fact, the whole premise of this movie revolves around this obsession, with the wealthy criminal inviting Cage, who plays a fictional version of himself, to his birthday party. Things take a turn for the worse, as they do, and the rest is history.

During the film’s premiere event at SXSW, a reporter asked Pascal whether the druglord Javi Gutierrez loves Nick Cage more than Mando loves Baby Yoda, and the Chilean star had a wholesome and heartwarming response.

“That’s an impossible question to answer,” Pedro said. “I never even knew that could be a competition. I’ll say this: it’s a question worth answering. That’s how much Javi loves Nicolas Cage. Because we all know how much Mando loves Grogu.”

The Mandalorian actor is spinning two projects on television right now at the same time. One involves his much-awaited return as the bounty hunter with a heart of gold in the galaxy far, far away, and the other will have him portray Joel Miller in the live-action The Last of Us adaptation on HBO.

As for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, you can catch the film in theaters when it premieres on April 22.