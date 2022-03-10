‘Pennywise: The Story of It’ picked up by Cinedigm

Pennywise the Dancing Clown is arguably one of the most frightening villains in the history of the horror genre — and now the child-eating mythical creature returns in Pennywise: The Story of It, a documentary that offers a behind-the-scenes look into the creation of the character.

As per Deadline, the aforementioned documentary, based on the infamous Stephen King character, has been picked up by Cinedigm. After receiving an October premiere at the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival and the U.K.’s FrightFest, the film is set to receive an online release via multiple streaming platforms — including Apple, Prime Video, Google, and VUDU.

The documentary is co-directed by John Campopiano and Christopher Griffiths and features a slew of key figures in the production, makeup, effects, and casting of the 1990s television miniseries It, including cast members Seth Green as Richie Tozier and Tim Curry as Pennywise.

Yolanda Macias, the Chief Content Officer at Cinedigm, described the accession of the documentary, which was arranged by Cinegim Acquisitions Manager Brandon Hill.

“From red balloons to yellow rain jackets, the groundbreaking miniseries pushed boundaries and still has a lasting impact on the genre to this day. Even three decades after its release, It and the child-eating clown Pennywise scares audiences of all ages. We are excited to take horror fans on this terrifying journey back to the not so sleepy town of Derry.”

The original miniseries terrified viewers with its television premiere and focused on a group of friends who vow to put an end to an otherworldly creature, most commonly known as Pennywise, who uses its victims’ fears to consume them. It eventually inspired a film remake in 2017 and a direct sequel in 2019 and continues to be one of King’s most prolific works.